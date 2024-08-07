Geely Launches its Latest Electric SUV in Guiyang, China

Geely Auto has unveiled its latest electric SUV, the E5, in Guiyang, China. Designed for the global market from the outset, the E5 is built on the advanced GEA platform and features a minimalist design aimed at appealing to users worldwide.

Key Features:

Global Standards : Available in both left and right-hand drive versions, the E5 meets the regulatory requirements of 89 countries.

: Available in both left and right-hand drive versions, the E5 meets the regulatory requirements of 89 countries. Advanced Technology : Equipped with self-developed features like intelligent electric drive, short blade battery, and CTB technology.

: Equipped with self-developed features like intelligent electric drive, short blade battery, and CTB technology. Superior Dimensions: Measuring 4615 × 1901 × 1670 mm with a 2750 mm wheelbase, it offers a superior driving and riding experience.

During the launch, Geely Auto Group CEO Jerry Gan announced the sharing of core technology for safely unlocking hidden door handles in new energy vehicles, enhancing NEV safety industry-wide.

Geely’s overseas sales saw a record high in the first half of 2024, with a 67% year-on-year increase to 197,428 units. The global release of the E5 is set to further boost Geely’s international expansion and commitment to sustainability.