Geely Auto to Unveil 21 New Energy Products at Shanghai Auto Show 2023

Get ready for an exciting showcase of new energy products from Geely Auto at the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition opening on April 18, 2023, at the National Convention and Exhibition Center in Shanghai. Geely Group is set to debut 21 new energy products, including vehicles from Geely, Lynk & Co, ZEEKR, and more.

Geely Auto's theme for the event is "Imagine more, Experience more," as they aim to revitalize the brand and offer a brand-new visual experience to their global user community. At their booth, visitors can expect to see the Geely Yinhe Electric Hybrid SUV L7, a Concept Car, and four Geometry Pure Electric Series.

The Yinhe series, which was released in February this year, will be the highlight of Geely Auto's exhibition. It's a high-value new energy vehicle series that represents Geely's response to the changes in the new energy era and their embrace of new things. Visitors can witness the Yinhe L7 smart cockpit and Super Experience Consumer, scheduled for a global release.

In addition, Geely's core technology achievements, such as the new-generation Leishen hybrid system and smart cabin N OS, will also be showcased at the event. The Geely Auto booth features a high-tech interactive and immersive experience area for users to witness state-of-the-art product technology. The booth will also adopt a new design to show global users the new brand image and visual identity moving forward. Be sure to mark your calendar and witness the future of new energy vehicles at the Shanghai Auto Show 2023!