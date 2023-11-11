Geely Auto Enters Mexico, Starts With 2 SUVs - Coolray & Geometry C

Geely Auto has officially entered Mexico. The company announced the commencement of its operations in the country through an event in which it brought together nearly 300 people to celebrate this historic event for the brand, in front of business partners, distributors, employees, media and some of the first customers.

As part of this event, the company presented the two models with which it arrives in the Mexican market, Geely Coolray 2024 and Geely Geometry C 2024, two new generation SUVs, one internal combustion and the other electric, respectively.

The arm that will make Geely's commercial expectation a reality will be all distributors nationwide, which will be operational and serving buyers before the end of 2024, and it was announced that it is expected to reach 100 distributors by the end of 2025.

These distributors are located in the main states of the Republic and will serve new buyers in their sales, after-sales and spare parts needs and, thanks to the alliance that Geely has with DHL Supply Chain, the latter will be in charge of distributing auto parts and spare parts in a timely manner to each of the distributors in the country.

Geely Coolray 2024

This is a new subcompact SUV that has been a sales leader for the brand worldwide. It is powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine that makes 172 horsepower and 290 Nm of torque and is mated to a 7-speed DCT.

Geely Geometry C 2024

It is a 100% electric compact SUV created with a futuristic aesthetic, developed to meet both performance and expectations of luxury and style, as well as durability. It has state-of-the-art lithium batteries that allow you to travel up to 485 KM and a delivery of up to 70 kW/h. The system delivers 201 Hp and 311 Nm of torque, giving an acceleration response that anyone will fall in love with.