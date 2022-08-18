Future Mahindra EVs to be Created at Brand's New Design Centre in UK

Mahindra & Mahindra has formally inaugurated its new design centre of excellence, Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (M.A.D.E), which will serve as the conceptual hotbed for the company’s portfolio of EV products.

Physically present at the heart of innovation, M.A.D.E is located at the global automotive and EV hub of Banbury, Oxfordshire. Home to Oxford University, this region is renowned for its high-end research and academic institutions. Importantly, Oxfordshire also offers access to new and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, autonomics, advanced robotics, etc. that promise to shape the future of mobility.

The primary objective of M.A.D.E, which forms part of the Mahindra Global Design Network that includes the Mahindra India Design Studio in Mumbai, is to conceive and create all future Mahindra EVs and advanced vehicle design concepts.

M.A.D.E is equipped with state-of-the-art design tools, enabling it to handle end-to-end design activities including conceptualisation, 3D digital and physical modelling, Class-A surfacing, digital visualisation and Human-Machine Interface (HMI) design. It also incorporates a complete digital visualisation suite, clay modelling studio, VR digital modelling and digital as well as physical presentation areas.

With a staff strength of 30 of the brightest and most experienced talent in global automotive design, M.A.D.E is headed by award-winning automotive design veteran Cosimo Amadei. M.A.D.E has been instrumental in the development of three of the five e-SUVs to be showcased as part of Mahindra’s Born Electric launch.