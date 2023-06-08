Fully Electric Volvo EX30 SUV is Here: Small Car With Big Potential

Sometimes, first impressions can be misleading. Yes, the new Volvo EX30 is the company's smallest SUV to date. And yes, it comes at an attractive price. But it can have an oversized impact, representing one of Volvo's biggest business opportunities in the coming years.

With the EX30, Volvo enters a new and fast-growing segment for its brand. There is a growing demand from consumers globally for small, fully electric premium SUVs. For example, many people living in the city are looking for a car that brings convenience and allows them to commute to work and get around, while doing so in a way that reflects who they are.

The EX30 is also designed to be as safe as you’d expect from a Volvo car and aims to look after both you and others in hectic urban environments. For example, it includes a special safety feature for bikes that helps to prevent so-called ‘dooring’ accidents, by alerting you when you are about to open your door in front of a cyclist, scooter or runner. State-of-the-art protective safety tech further illustrates how Volvoa has applied its high safety standards to the EX30.

The EX30 provides drivers with a true and capable SUV, born electric and packed with all the smart tech that they need. Combined with an attractive starting price of around EUR 36,000, this means customers get a premium fully electric SUV for a similar price to combustion engine-powered equivalents.

The Volvo EX30, available to order now in selected markets, is a cornerstone of the strategic transformation Volvo is on as a company. Already by mid-decade, Volvo aims for half of its global sales volumes to consist of fully electric cars and to reach an operating profit margin of 8-10 per cent. By 2030, Volvo plans to sell only fully electric models.