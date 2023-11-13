Fully-Electric Volvo EM90 Premium MPV First Coming to China

The Volvo EM90 is not just designed to be a comfortable living room on the move, and a car that provides you with room for life with your loved ones. It is also a car that broadens the appeal of Volvo Cars and meets even more customer needs.

The EM90 demonstrates Volvo's strong abilities to innovate and meet specific market demands. The multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) segment has gained considerable popularity in recent years, especially in many parts of Asia. This is one of the main reasons why the EM90 is coming first to China, the world’s largest car market.

Following the reveal of the already award-winning and fully electric EX30 small SUV earlier this year, the EM90 represents the second expansion of Volvo's model portfolio in quick succession. Both the EX30 and EM90 will help the company to reach new audiences, cover more of the global automotive market and realise more profitable volume.

The EM90 also reinforces Volvo's commitment to be a fully electric car maker by 2030. In coming years it will roll out a whole family of new, fully electric cars, delivering on everything its customers expect from a Volvo with zero tailpipe emissions.

The EM90 presents an important addition to Volvo's fully electric portfolio and will support the company's position as one of the fastest-growing brands in the premium pure electric segment. While the premium MPV segment in China is relatively small today, it is an important one. And in the spirit of the Duett, the EM90 premium MPV serves a dual purpose for its customers.

When the car is not used for family trips, it doubles as executive business transport that offers the ultimate comfortable interior environment for meetings and business calls. In short, for customers looking for safety and a spacious, versatile and comfortable premium experience on the move, the Volvo EM90 is an exciting new option for them.

The Volvo EM90 is coming first to China and is now available for pre-orders for customers in China.