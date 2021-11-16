Fully-Electric Porsche Taycan & Macan Launched in India

Porsche India has launched the all-new, fully electric Taycan range and the latest Macan compact SUV. The company has also announced a national dealer network expansion plan off the back of its best-ever third-quarter sales performance.

Porsche Macan

The latest Macan offers increased performance and sharper styling in three variants comprising the Macan, Macan S and Macan GTS along with a range of 14 colours newly available for the Macan. A new 195 kW (265 PS) turbocharged, four-cylinder engine gets the entry Macan to 100km/h in 6.2 seconds with a top speed of 232km/h while the GTS cuts that time down to 4.3 seconds from its 324 kW (440PS), 2.9-litre V6 bi-turbo engine offering a top speed of 272km/h. In the middle lies the Macan S which is powered by the same 2.9-litre V6 developing 280 kW (380PS) that’s good for 4.6 seconds to 100km/h.

All-Electric Porsche Taycan

Available in four saloon models comprising the Taycan, Taycan 4S, Turbo and Turbo S, it’s accompanied by the exciting Cross Turismo in 4S, Turbo and Turbo S versions that add the versatility of extra ground clearance, Gravel Mode and 1,200 litres of rear cargo space.

The Taycan Turbo S sports saloon is the most powerful sports car in the Porsche range generating up to 560 kW (761 PS) and accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 2.8 seconds, while the entry-level Taycan with rear-wheel drive delivers up to 484km of range with the Performance Battery Plus (according to WLTP).

Combining the strengths of Taycan’s superior performance and long battery life with mild off-road versatility, increased rear headroom, luggage space and all-wheel drive supported by height adjustable air-suspension, the Taycan Cross Turismo is the all-rounder among electric sports cars.

The basic retail price for the new Porsche Macan starts at INR 8,321,000 while the all-new Taycan is available from INR 15,028,000. Inline with the official start of sale for both new models, Porsche India is eyeing a strong annual sales performance exceeding results from previous years.