Fourth-Gen Nissan X-Trail Debuts At Shanghai Auto Show

Among a slew of new unveils at the 2021 Shanghai Motor Show, Nissan has taken the wraps off its newest SUV - the X-Trail. The Nissan X-Trail is now the brand's new flagship SUV and has debuted in its fourth-generation avatar. It also Nissan's largest SUV now and will be offered in both 5-seater and 7-seater configurations. Like before, the new X-Trail continues to share the bulk of its exterior and interior deign with the US-spec Nissan Rogue.

The Nissan X-Trail is based on a heavily updated version of the CMF-C crossover platform co-developed by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance. This is the same platform that underpins the recently unveiled Nissan Qashqai. In terms of design, the X-Trail is based on Nissan's 3.0 design philosophy. It looks very butch up front with split LED headlamps, oversized trapezoidal front grille and an aggressive front bumper. The profile is characterized by a floating roofline effect, plenty of body cladding and clean and crisp lines. At the rear, the SUV gets wrap around tail lights and a chunky silver bash plate.

The interior of the Nissan X-Trail also sees a comprehensive update over the outgoing model. The touchscreen infotainment system now sits atop the dashboard as a floating unit and the instrument cluster is completely digital as well. The ergonomics seem pretty spot on and the overall design, although conventional, is pretty likeable. Some of the highlight features include various connectivity features, wireless charging, ventilated front seats and a bunch of driver-assist functions. Nissan has, however, been tight lipped about the powertrain options and technical specifications of the new X-Trail, which is one of its most unique features.

The Nissan X-Trail will feature Nissan's e-Power hybrid technology that differs from a conventional hybrid powertrain. With the e-Power hybrid tech, the petrol engine is exclusively used to charge the batteries, which in turn powers an electric motor mounted on the front axle. In the Qashqai, this setup consists of a 1.5L petrol engine that's mated to a front-mounted electric motor and produces 191hp. A similar setup can also be expected for the X-Trail. Just like the all-electric Nissan Leaf, the X-Trail also features one-pedal operational ability called ‘e-Pedal’, offering enhanced efficiency and lower emissions.

Nissan has also confirmed that the X-Trail will be offered with Nissan’s 4×4 Intelligent AWD system. It will also come equipped with different drive modes snow, mud and gravel. Nissan is still yet to reveal full details about the engine and the features son offer before it goes on sale in China later this year. While outgoing, third-gen X-Trail never made it to India, Nissan did offer the second-gen model in India for some time before it was pulled off the shelves in 2014. This new-gen model is also unlikely to make it to India.

