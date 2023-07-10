Ford Teases Dark Horse R on Threads, to be Unveiled This Month

Ford has released a teaser sketch of the Dark Horse R on the new social media platform Threads. The company also shared the unveiling date of the new car.

The sketch gives us a look at the rear of the upcoming race car. It will have a quad exhaust setup along with a wing/spoiler. We can also see the iconic Mustang tail lamps. A closer look also reveals the incorporation of a roll cage inside.

The new Dark Horse R will be the fourth out of six Mustang race cars scheduled for release this year. Positioned as a step below the Mustang GT4, this track-focused vehicle is derived from the Dark Horse road car but boasts multiple enhancements like an enlarged fuel tank, and distinctive wheels.

Ford has expressed intentions to incorporate upgrades that would make the car eligible for participation in different racing series. However, specific details regarding the championships in which the Dark Horse R will compete have not yet been disclosed.

