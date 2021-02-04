Ford's SYNC Software To Make Way For Android-Based Systems From 2023

Ford's SYNC infotainment systems are known for their ease of use, responsiveness and practicality. But the American carmaker will soon be taking their infotainment software to the next level with a certain tech giant. Ford has entered into a six-year strategic partnership with Google that will see future Ford models have more Google tech at their disposal. Ford and Google will together be developing Ford's infotainment system and connected car technology.

From 2023, all Ford models across the globe will be incorporating an Android-based infotainment system which will be developed by Google. This new partnership has been dubbed Team Upshift which will see Ford utilize Google Cloud’s artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics technology.

Also Read : Ford Ecosport Now More Affordable Than Before; Sunroof Added To Mid-Spec Trim

Much like it happens with our smartphones, the infotainment system will be able to implement personalized consumer experiences and preferences. It will enhance its product development and manufacturing operations and also provide vehicle owners with real-time notices, such as for a scheduled service or trade-in offers.

With an Android OS making its way into Ford's infotainment systems, the system will feature built-in Google apps such as the voice command-operated Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play. The system will also be eligible for over-the-air updates. The new infotainment systems will also allow Ford and other third party developers to come up with more apps for more personalisation.

And how does this affect Ford models back here in India? Eventually, the SYNC infotainment software that's currently found on the EcoSport and Endeavor will be replaced by an Android-based OS once the partnership comes into effect from 2023. Ford is, however, yet to reveal a timeline for the incorporation of the Android-based infotainment system in its current lineup.

Stay to tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for the latest Ford updates and other four-wheeler news.