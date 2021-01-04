Sub-compact SUVs are currently the most trending automobile space in the country and while there are numerous options today, it was the Ford Ecosport that was the first sub-compact SUV in the country. In a bid to still keep the Ecosport relevant amidst ever growing competition, Ford has thrown in a small update to its sub-compact SUV. Ford has even revised the prices of the Ecosport in India and it is actually a little more affordable than before. Here's a look at the updated price list of the 2021 Ford Ecosport.

Petrol 2020 EcoSport 2021 EcoSport Difference Ambiente INR 8.19 lakh INR 7.99 lakh INR 20,000 Trend INR 8.99 lakh INR 8.64 lakh INR 35,000 Titanium INR 9.78 lakh INR 9.79 lakh INR 1,000 Sports INR 11.23 lakh INR 10.99 lakh INR 24,000 Titanium+ AT INR 11.58 lakh INR 11.19 lakh INR 39,000 Diesel Ambiente INR 8.69 lakh INR 8.69 lakh NIL Trend INR 9.49 lakh INR 9.14 lakh INR 35,000 Titanium INR 10 lakh INR 9.99 lakh INR 1,000 Sports INR 11.73 lakh INR 11.49 lakh INR 24,000

All-prices ex-showroom.

Apart from the Titanium-petrol variant of the Ecosport, prices of all the other variants have been slashed considerably. The Titanium-petrol variant of the Ecosport however sees a marginal hike in price by just INR 1,000. The Titanium+ petrol-automatic variant sees the maximum price reduction of almost INR 40,000. The entry-level Ambiente diesel variant however does not see any change in price.

Speaking of the little update that's been thrown in for MY2021, Ford will now be offering a sunroof on the mid-spec Titanium variant as well. Previously, a sunroof on the Ecosport was reserved only for the Titanium+ and Sports variants but it is now a little more accessible with it being a offered on the mid-spec Titanium variant. There are however no other changes in terms of exterior or interior design or even in terms of features.

Under the hood, the Ford Ecosport gets the option of a petrol and diesel engine. The 1.5-litre Ti-VCT, 3-cylinder petrol engine in the Ecosport produces 122hp and 149Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine puts out 99hp and 215 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission while the petrol engine is also offered with a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Ford has even said that the Titanium+ variant will receive ‘an exciting update’ soon. We suspect this could be the return of a turbo-petrol engine in the Ecosport which was discontinued earlier this year as we adopted the BS6 norms. The Ecosport is set to get a new 130hp 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine from Mahindra's mStallion petrol engine range.

