Updated Force Gurkha Official Images Leaked Ahead of Launch

Enthusiasts around India are eagerly waiting for the official launch of the new Force Gurkha. One can expect the carmaker to launch the SUV in our market in the coming months. The updated model of the Force off-roader was showcased by the carmaker last year at the Auto Expo 2020. The pre-production model of the SUV has been spied several times while getting tested on the Indian roads. Ahead of its official launch in our market, the new images of the 2021 Force Gurkha have been leaked online, which gives us details about the design of the upcoming model. In terms of looks, the new Force off-roader will continue to retain its boxy silhouette.

Compared to the previous-gen model, the all-new Force Gurkha will look more rugged. The new SUV is also expected to get new colour shade options. Talking about some styling updates, it will get a new grille up front, new fog light assembly, round headlamps with LED DRLs and a revised bumper at the front and rear. On the side, it employs noticeable wheel arches with chunky cladding and 16-inch alloy units. Moreover, the SUV is also expected to be offered with some key accessories like a heavy-duty roof carrier, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel and a snorkel. On the inside, the cabin of the all-new Force Gurkha gets an entirely new dashboard layout and touchscreen infotainment system. The new touchscreen unit is likely to support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

It will also feature a centrally placed digital MID along with manual AC control knobs. The new-gen Force Gurkha will be powered by a new BS6-compliant 2.6-litre diesel engine that produces 90bhp of peak power and 260 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain will come paired with a 5-speed MT. One can also expect the carmaker to offer a more potent 2.2-litre diesel engine with the SUV in the near future. The previous-gen model of Force Gurkha was offered with a 2.2-litre and 2.6-litre diesel engine. Moreover, like its predecessor, the all-new Gurkha will be offered in both 2WD and 4X4 trims. In the Indian market, it will directly rival the likes of second-gen Mahindra Thar.

