Florida Car Dealership is Giving Away $240K Rolls-Royce Wraith for Free

Buying a Rolls-Royce Wraith will burn a big hole in your pocket but a Florida car dealership is giving away one for free. Here's why.

The idea of obtaining a Rolls-Royce Wraith for free seems like an unimaginable fantasy. However, a Florida-based car dealership, Naples Motorsports, has turned this dream into a reality with their recent, attention-grabbing promotion. The dealership has announced that they will be giving away a 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith at no additional cost with the purchase of a 2021 Bugatti Chiron.

The allure of owning a Rolls-Royce Wraith, renowned for its opulence and exquisite craftsmanship, is undeniable. With its sleek design and powerful performance, the Wraith represents the pinnacle of automotive luxury. Yet, acquiring such a prestigious vehicle typically entails a substantial financial investment. However, Naples Motorsports has shattered conventional norms by presenting customers with the opportunity to acquire this coveted car as part of a unique package deal.

The specifics of the offer are both intriguing and compelling. The Bugatti Chiron included in the promotion has done just over 2,000 miles on the odometer and has a striking two-tone Grenade and Glacier exterior finish. Similarly, the Rolls-Royce Wraith, coincidentally, sports a silver and brown two-tone exterior and has been driven approximately 17,000 miles. Under ordinary circumstances, the Wraith alone would command an asking price of $239,995. However, Naples Motorsports has ingeniously intertwined the value of the Rolls-Royce into the overall package, making the proposition even more enticing for potential buyers.

While the exact valuation of the Bugatti Chiron may vary due to its rarity and individual specifications, the dealership has priced the vehicle at $3.85 million. This figure places it among the most expensive Chirons currently available in the United States. However, upon closer examination, it becomes evident that the inclusion of the Rolls-Royce Wraith has influenced the overall pricing strategy. By subtracting the value of the Wraith from the total cost, prospective buyers can obtain the Bugatti Chiron for approximately $3.6 million, aligning it more closely with comparable listings in the market.

Despite the debate surrounding the true economic value of this promotional offer, one cannot deny the innovative thinking and bold marketing approach demonstrated by Naples Motorsports. By coupling two iconic luxury vehicles in an unprecedented deal, the dealership has successfully captured the attention of automotive enthusiasts and potential customers alike. Moreover, this initiative serves as a testament to the dealership's commitment to providing exceptional value and exceeding customer expectations.

