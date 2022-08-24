First Unit of Rs 1.48 Crore 2022 Maserati Levante Hybrid Delivered

The first unit of the 2022 Maserati Levante Hybrid has been delivered to its owner - business tycoon Mr. Abhishek Monty Agarwal, the founder of Purple Style Labs (PSL), one of India’s largest luxury fashion houses.

Costing Rs 1.48 crore (ex-showroom), the 2022 Maserati Levante Hybrid is the brand's first electrified SUV. It combines the 4-cylinder, 2-litre engine with a 48-volt Hybrid system to recover energy during deceleration and braking.

The hybrid car weighs less than the 6-cylinder petrol engine and above all has an even better weight distribution since the battery is placed in the rear without compromising the load capacity and optimally balancing the masses of the vehicle. All designed to make the Levante Hybrid even more agile and fun to drive.

Thanks to a maximum power output of 330 hp and torque of 450 Nm delivered from just 2,250 rpm, the performance data of the new Levante Hybrid, only available with all-wheel drive, is impressive: a top speed of over 240 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 6 seconds.