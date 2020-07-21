India’s first public electric vehicle charging plaza inaugurated in New Delhi

To promote the development of e-mobility in the country, a one-of-its-kind and India’s first public electric vehicle charging plaza has been inaugurated in New Delhi. Located at Chelmsford Club, it supports 5 electric vehicle chargers of different specifications.

Shri R.K Singh, Minister of Power, New & Renewable Energy, inaugurated the public electric charging plaza in Central Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, he said:

The public electric vehicle charging plaza is a new avenue for making e-mobility ubiquitous and convenient in India. Such innovative initiatives are imperative for the creation of a robust e-mobility ecosystem in the country. My congratulations to both EESL (Energy Efficiency Services Limited) and NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council).

EESL is a joint venture of PSUs under the Ministry of Power, Government of India. It is working towards mainstreaming energy efficiency and implementing the world’s largest energy efficiency portfolio in the country. Driven by the mission of Enabling More - more transparency, more transformation, and more innovation - EESL aims to create market access for efficient and future-ready transformative solutions that create a win-win situation for every stakeholder.

EESL is spearheading the EV ecosystem development in India by undertaking demand aggregation for procuring EVs and identifying innovative business models for implementation of Public Charging Station (PCS). EESL, in collaboration with NDMC, has established India’s first-of-its-kind public electric vehicle charging plaza in New Delhi. This plaza will host 5 electric vehicle chargers of different specifications.

Also Read: World Exclusive: Kia Seltos EV (Kia Seltos Electric) confirmed, to debut this year

Do you think more such public electric vehicle charging stations should be established at more places and would they help boost the development of the needed infrastructure in the country to help people adapt to electric vehicles? Let us know in the comments below.