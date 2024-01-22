First Fully Electric Rolls Royce Spectre Launched in India

The first fully electric Rolls Royce Spectre has been launched in India. The ultra luxury electric super coupe has been priced at Rs 7.5 crore (ex-showroom).

In 2021, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars made a historic announcement that would shape the marque’s history forever. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars declared its commitment to electric technology by both announcing Spectre, an all-electric car with first customer deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2023, and that by the end of 2030, the marque’s entire portfolio would be fully electric.

Since this significant moment in the storied history of Rolls-Royce, Spectre has been on a remarkable journey, including completing a highly demanding testing programme, spanning 2.5 million kilometres. Last October, Spectre was unveiled to the world at the Home of Rolls-Royce in West Sussex, England, and response from across the globe has been overwhelmingly positive.

Now, ahead of first client deliveries later this year, Spectre made its North India debut on 19 January in New Delhi. The world’s first ultra-luxury electric super coupé, on a regional tour, is being shown to clients and media alike, providing a look into Rolls-Royce’s electric future.

Spectre heralds the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and the start of the marque’s all-electric era. Spectre represents a promise made, a prophecy kept and a remarkable undertaking. Spectre demonstrates how perfectly Rolls-Royce is suited to electrification. By the end of 2030, its entire product portfolio will be fully electric.