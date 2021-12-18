First-Ever Hyundai N Performance Academy Launched in US

Hyundai Motor America has announced the first-ever N Performance Academy. Taking place at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, on Dec. 18–19, 2021, the Academy offers enthusiasts the opportunity to test the performance pedigree of the popular Hyundai Veloster N on the legendary circuit.

Produced by Hyundai partner team, Bryan Herta Autosport, N Performance Academy was created for car enthusiasts to develop comfort and confidence behind the wheel. Nearly 200 guests have registered for the two-day event.

The action-packed driving experience will include laps on the dynamic 2.4-mile road course which features 12 turns, including the famous “Esses” and diving downhill corners. In addition to the track laps, participants will challenge the Veloster N and develop their technique and abilities with an autocross course.

After honing their skills on the track, participants can compare their driving line with professional Hyundai race car drivers Mason Filippi and Harry Gottsacker. Filippi and Gottsacker will be on hand for rides and driving tips.

N’s mission is to push the limits of performance to help drivers discover how fun driving can be. With that in mind, Hyundai has revealed the N Brand’s new brand claim, ‘Never Just Drive.’ This claim fully captures the N mindset and spirit: “Do more than simply drive. Enjoy every second of it.” Since its debut in 2013, the N brand has built a fervent following with its winning combination of everyday sports cars and its rapid rise in rally and customer racing. Together with its Motorsport division, N brand has logged victories at multiple races, including the FIA World Rally Championship, the TCR International Series, Pirelli World Challenge and Nürburgring 24-hour endurance race.