First-Ever BMW X4 M40i Debuts in India

The first-ever BMW X4 M40i has been launched in India. The car will be available in limited units and can be exclusively booked at the BMW Online Shop. It is available in the country as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) model and has been priced at Rs 96.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The distinctive sports activity coupe design of the first-ever BMW X4 M40i is a guaranteed head turner. The Dark BMW M kidney grille with chrome frame, double kidney bars in high-gloss black and M logo shows off the vehicle’s athletic prowess. Its slim Adaptive LED Headlamps create a more focused face. The M Shadow Line lights offer a dark tint around the headlamps. Fitted with the M High Gloss Shadow Line with extended features, the window graphics and roof rails, frame and the bars of the BMW kidney grille are finished in high-gloss black.

Towards the rear, the X4 M40i features the free-form tailpipe trims in black chrome with the two “teeth” that emphasise the modernity of this progressive Sports Activity Coupé. The car is fitted as standard with 20-inch Jet Black M light alloy wheels double-spoke 699M with the mixed tyres 245/45 R20 at the front and 275/40 R20 at the rear. M Sport brakes are available with Red-high gloss brake calipers.

The 3.0-liter BMW M TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder petrol engine produces an output of 265 kW / 360hp and a maximum torque of 500 Nm at 1,900 – 5,000 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 km/hr in just 4.9 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/hr. The 48-volt mild hybrid technology ensures even better driving performance with lower fuel consumption and increased driving comfort.

The 8-speed Steptronic Automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gear shifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. For even greater driving pleasure, the 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission is available with steering wheel paddle shifters.