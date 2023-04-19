First-Ever BMW X3 M40i xDrive Bookings in India Now Underway

Booking for the first-ever BMW X3 M40i xDrive is now open in India. Customers can reserve their limited unit of the car exclusively through the BMW Online Shop by paying INR 5,00,000. The car is set to launch in India in May 2023.

Designed by M, the BMW X3 M40i xDrive enhances the sporty and modern BMW X3 with numerous unique M elements in both the interior and exterior, resulting in a commanding personality suited for high-performance circles. The M40i 3-litre engine under the hood, infused with M genes, promises unadulterated driving pleasure. The car is equipped with Adaptive M Suspension, M Sport differential, M Sport brakes, and BMW xDrive all-wheel drive for an outstanding driving experience. Customers can also personalize their cars with special M alloys for a more sporty appearance.

Customers can view the car's exterior and interior in a 360-degree view on the official website and proceed to book their car through a secure online payment mechanism. Deliveries will be made on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The introduction of the BMW X3 M40i xDrive follows the success of the M-powered BMW M340i sedan and the growing popularity of exclusive M Editions in India. This new M interpretation of the BMW X3 takes the excitement to the next level in the Sports Activity Vehicle range.