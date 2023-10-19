First-Ever BMW i7 M70 xDrive Launched in India

BMW India has launched the first-ever BMW i7 M70 xDrive in the country. The all-electric car will be available as a CBU and has been priced at Rs 2.50 crore (ex-showroom).

The first-ever BMW i7 M70 xDrive features the BMW kidney grille which sports an M logo, underlining the range-topping model’s dynamic character. It is bordered by Black high-gloss surfaces, giving it even greater visual prominence. M-specific design features along the flanks and at the rear clearly showcase the performance character of the top-of-the-range model variant. Eye-catching M side skirts, M logos with embellished borders on the front side panels, M High-gloss Shadowline trim, black M exterior mirrors with twin-stalk design and M Sport brakes in blue add sporting flourishes.

The car is specified with the standard M Performance package that features a black M rear spoiler, a black accent strip between the rear lights and an inlay – also in black – for the rear apron. The standard 21-inch M light-alloy wheels on the BMW i7 M70 xDrive feature an exclusive, aerodynamically optimised design.

An M-specific configuration of the drive system enables the BMW i7 M70 xDrive’s rear-axle motor, in particular, to achieve unprecedented levels of power density. The drive unit has a six-phase design with a dual inverter. This forms the basis for a very substantial increase in peak output that remains on tap up to high speeds, endowing the BMW i7 M70 xDrive with the power delivery characteristic of M models.

The car instantly accelerates from 0 to 100 km/hr in 3.7 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/hr. It produces an output of 660 hp and a class-leading maximum torque of 1100 Nm. The extremely slim and high-voltage lithium-ion recyclable battery integrated in the floor has a net capacity of 101.7 kWh providing a range of up to 560 kms (WLTP). The BMW i7 M70 xDrive comes with a complimentary BMW Wallbox charger with installation. It can be integrated at home to enable safe and convenient charging up to 22kW.