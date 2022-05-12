First Aston Martin DBX707 Customer Car Completed

Aston Martin DBX707, the world’s most powerful luxury SUV, has begun to roar off the assembly line at St Athan, Wales. The very first DBX707 customer car was completed with the benchmark-setting model set to be shipped to more than 50 countries around the world over the coming months.

Proudly hand-built at the British ultra-luxury manufacturer’s facility in St Athan, Wales, DBX707 elevates Aston Martin to the pinnacle of the luxury SUV segment with a unique combination of blistering performance, supreme dynamics, unmistakable style, and absolute luxury.

Providing immense power with its signature 707 PS, DBX707 is capable of a maximum speed of 193mph (310kph) and can reach 0-60mph (0-100kph) in just 3.1 seconds. The new DBX707 is an SUV like no other, engineered with an abundance of character and compelling capability, DBX707 is the ultimate SUV in every respect.

More than 100 new skilled automotive technicians have been recruited by Aston Martin at St Athan to support the ramp-up of DBX707 production, with the DBX model the first Welsh-built production car for almost 50 years.