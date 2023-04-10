First All-Electric MINI Cooper SE Convertible World Premiere in Shanghai

MINI presents its wide product range at the 20th International Automobile Industry Exhibition. MINI fans can look forward to experiencing numerous highlights. The all-electric MINI Cooper SE Convertible celebrates its world premiere in Shanghai.

Also known as Auto Shanghai, the exhibition is considered one of the most important international motorshows in the industry and welcomed over 800,000 visitors in 2021. The 20th edition of Auto Shanghai, with exhibitors from all over the world, will take place from 18 to 27 April at the China Expo Convention and Exhibition Complex, Shanghai.

The MINI Cooper SE Convertible is the world’s first locally emission-free premium convertible in the small car segment to be presented to the public for the first time. With a limited number of 999 vehicles, it will enable MINI fans in Europe to enjoy exceptional and exclusive open-air driving fun from April 2023.

The small series is available in the colours Enigmatic Black and White Silver and emphasises the exclusive character of the limited MINI Convertible featuring edition-specific equipment details with the lettering 1 of 999.

With a range of 201 kilometres determined in the WLTP test cycle, open-air excursions well beyond the city limits are possible. In addition to the all-electric drive, MINI also takes a pioneering role in the edition-specific light-alloy wheels, which are made of 100 per cent secondary aluminium. In combination with the fact that green electricity is used to produce them, CO2 emissions can be significantly reduced compared to conventional manufacturing processes.