Find Parking and Entrances Becomes Easier with New Google Maps Feature

Google Maps is making driving to unfamiliar destinations even easier with a significant new feature called "destination guidance."

With this update, Google Maps not only provides turn-by-turn directions but also helps you find parking and guides you to the building entrance. As you approach your destination, the app will suggest nearby parking spots and display a dotted line to lead you to the entrance.

This dynamic update highlights the building you're navigating to and updates walking directions in real-time based on your location. The feature will be especially useful for nighttime driving when visibility is limited.

"Destination guidance" will be available on Google Maps for Android and iOS, as well as on Android Auto, CarPlay, and Android Automotive. The rollout will begin in the coming weeks and will be activated without needing a new app version.

