Fiat Presents Sanitizing Glove Box, Introduced in Fiat 500

FIAT presents the Sanitizing Glove Box: an innovative and remarkable piece of technology which helps increase the hygiene of the surfaces of personal objects.

Available on the New Fiat 500 Red and the 500 “La Prima by Bocelli”, the Sanitizing Glove Box contains a built-in UV-C ray lamp in the glove box and helps increase the hygiene of the surface of smartphones, keys and other small objects.

All you need to do is place them in the glove box, close it and turn on the system by pressing a button on the central console. An external blue light and a sound will inform you when the three-minute hygienization cycle has been completed.

For FIAT, technology must always be simple, democratic and intuitive, just like its Sanitizing Glove Box which helps increase the hygiene of the surfaces of small personal objects. Somehow it summarizes FIAT’s philosophy: Tech it easy.