Fiat 500e: First Stellantis BEV for US Rolls Off the Line

The first all-electric Fiat 500e vehicles destined for the United States rolled off the line at the Mirafiori Assembly Plant in Turin, Italy. The feature-packed, two-door, battery-electric vehicle (BEV) sold out its first dealer allocation in less than a week.

An all-new, all-electric take on the FIAT brand’s most storied and iconic model, the Fiat 500e will arrive on this side of the Atlantic by the end of the first quarter as the first North American BEV offering from Stellantis.

The lightest passenger BEV in the market, the Fiat 500e delivers an estimated range of 149 miles, enabled by a 42 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery with a Level 2 (11-kW) charge time of four hours and 15 minutes (30 amp). BEV capability combined with quintessential design cues make it unmistakably FIAT, with style and sustainability at its core.

In Europe, the 500e is leading the electric city-car market for the second year in a row as FIAT’s most awarded vehicle ever. Ranking first in Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium and Austria, its massive success is creating a highly anticipated launch in North America.