FIAT 500 Electric & FIAT Metaverse Store at CES 2023

The FIAT brand is returning to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the world's most influential high-tech event, with two major exhibits starring the New 500 electric, the tip of the spear of the Brand's electrification strategy.

In light of this, FIAT will bring to the public for the first time the world's first metaverse-powered showroom: the FIAT Metaverse Store. This revolution in customer experience is accessible, thanks to the partnership with Microsoft and Touchcast.

Alongside the FIAT Metaverse Store, the New 500 will also be the center of attention in the Free2move area of the Stellantis booth. Both these initiatives reflect FIAT’s core values which prioritize the customers' needs while staying socially relevant in an era of continuous change.

Launched last December in Italy, the FIAT Metaverse Store makes the Brand a leader in offering an immersive, simple, and human-driven brand experience. Inside the FIAT Metaverse Store, customers will be able to discover, configure, and even purchase the New 500 La Prima by Bocelli, experiencing the feel of a showroom with the help of the FIAT Product Genius, a real person ready to answer any questions. The entire New 500 line-up, additional models and markets can be found in the metaverse-powered showroom during 2023.

The FIAT Metaverse Store is a user-friendly and accessible to all technology, in fact it does not require a virtual reality (VR) headset or expensive hardware.