FedEx Deploys 30 Tata Ace EVs in Delhi

FedEx has announced that it has deployed 30 Tata Ace EVs in Delhi as a part of its goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations globally by 2040.

Introducing electric vehicles (EV) marks a critical milestone for FedEx, as the company plans to transform its entire parcel pickup and delivery fleet to zero-emission electric vehicles by 2040. FedEx has a goal of converting 50% of its global pickup and delivery vehicle purchases to electric by 2025, with that increasing to 100% by 2030.

Last year, the company conducted EV trials in India to test the vehicle technology and assess the vehicles’ operational effectiveness on a standard route fully loaded with packages. Based on these trials, each new electric vehicle added to the FedEx fleet is estimated to save up to 1.3 tons of carbon emissions annually.

According to the research commissioned by FedEx, nine out of ten consumers in India expect businesses to deliver sustainably and those with sustainable operations are likely to get more business. Eight out of ten prefer to buy from companies with an effective environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy in place.