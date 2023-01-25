Fabrice Cambolive to Take Charge as Renault's New CEO from Feb

As of February 1st, 2023, Fabrice Cambolive is appointed CEO of the Renault brand. Member of Renault Group Leadership Team, he will report to Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group.

In his new role, Fabrice Cambolive will work together with the Renault brand Management Committee to consolidate the sustainable and profitable development of the Renault brand. He will also ensure the transformation of the brand with the launch of 14 new vehicles by 2025 and through its expansion in Europe and internationally.

Fabrice Cambolive, 54 years old, graduated from TBS Education Business School in Toulouse, France. He joined Renault Group in 1992 and held various international Sales & Marketing positions for twenty years in Spain, Switzerland, France, Germany & Romania.

His international career continued in 2011 when he was appointed Vice President, Sales & Marketing for Russia and Eurasia region before being appointed as CEO of Renault do Brasil in 2015. In 2017, he was promoted to Senior Vice President, Chairman of the Africa-Middle-East-India-Pacific region.

In 2021, Fabrice Cambolive was nominated Senior Vice President, Sales & Operations for the Renault brand, in charge of deploying the Renaulution strategic plan globally and leading the brand’s business model transformation. In May 2022, Fabrice Cambolive was appointed Renault brand COO.