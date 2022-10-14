Experience Kiger Virtually Via Renault's New 3D Anamorphic Campaign

Renault India has come up with a new & first of its kind 3D Anamorphic Campaign that will allow customers and potential buyers to experience the Kiger virtually in a totally immersive manner.

This is the 100% conceptualised and developed in India campaign of Renault India which kicked off on 8th & 9th October 2022 and is scheduled to be live for 2 weeks. The activation aims at engaging with the customers and potential buyers using immersive visuals and content design which exhibits the sporty product design and emphasises smart interiors & the multi-sense drive modes of the Renault Kiger.

The first-of-its-kind 3D on-ground anamorphic experience introduced by Renault India provides an exhilarating visual treat and an opportunity for prospective customers to virtually experience the Renault Kiger amplifying the brand resonance for the car during the festive season.

Renault executed this exceptional 3D Anamorphic Experience campaign in a few metropolitan cities including Chennai (Express Venue), Delhi NCR (Ambience Mall) and Bengaluru (Orion Mall).

Speaking on the matter, Mr. Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President Sales and Marketing, Renault India Pvt. Ltd said, “We are thrilled to launch this magnum opus ‘Anamorphic 3D outdoor activation’ for Renault KIGER. This contemporary technology-driven out-of-home campaign is a testimony to Renault India’s tech prowess. As an integral part of the brand's philosophy, we at Renault are consistently seeking conscious and pragmatic innovations within India’s tech dynamic ecosystem at all fronts of the business. This unique 3D Anamorphic Outdoor Activation is a step towards revolutionising the industry and bringing in a fresh wave of dynamic and immersive content through an impactful visual language that can better connect with the buyers.”