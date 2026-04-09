Europe’s First Robotaxi Service Launched in Croatia

Pony.ai has launched Europe’s first paid robotaxi service in Zagreb, Croatia, marking a major step forward for autonomous mobility on the continent. The service began operations on 8 April through a three-way partnership with Verne and Uber.

The pilot currently covers around 90 square kilometres across central Zagreb, including the airport, using BAIC Arcfox Alpha T5 models equipped with Pony.ai’s latest autonomous driving system.

Under the collaboration, Pony.ai provides the self-driving technology, Verne manages fleet ownership and local operations, while Uber will soon enable bookings directly through its app—bringing robotaxis into a familiar ecosystem for users.

As expected, safety operators remain onboard during the initial rollout, with fully driverless operation planned in the future, subject to regulatory approvals.

Interestingly, Croatia has beaten larger European markets to the punch. This is largely due to Verne’s early groundwork and the strong local presence of the Rimac Group, which helped accelerate regulatory progress.

Looking ahead, Verne plans to expand into 11 cities across Europe, the UK, and the Middle East, with more markets under consideration. The company is also developing its own purpose-built autonomous vehicle—one that ditches traditional controls like a steering wheel and pedals altogether.

For now, Zagreb becomes the unlikely pioneer of Europe’s robotaxi revolution—offering a real-world glimpse into the future of urban mobility.

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