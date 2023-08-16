Electric Volvo Trucks Now On Sale in Malaysia

Volvo Trucks is continuing its entry into new markets with its battery electric truck offering. Malaysia is the latest example, where the logistics company Swift Haulage Berhad has purchased two Volvo FM Electric trucks. Malaysia has a national plan to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and electrifying road transports is one important measure to reach this target.

Volvo Trucks was the first global manufacturer to start serial production of heavy-duty electric trucks in 2019, and has a broad electric line-up with a total of six electric heavy trucks. Initially, three of these models will be sold in Malaysia.

Volvo Trucks is aiming for 50% of global sales of new Volvo trucks to be electric in 2030. The company has so far sold around 5,000 electric trucks in about 40 countries around the world. Volvo’s electric truck range is now available in Europe, North America, Asia, Latin America and Africa.