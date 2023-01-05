Electric Vehicles at Auto Expo 2023: Switch to Showcase 3 New EVs

SWITCH Mobility has announced that it will be present at Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, to showcase its market leading products and technologies for the global market, including 3 new electric vehicles.

Participating for the first time at the eminent Auto Expo between 13-18 January 2023 in Hall No. 12, Stall No. N15, SWITCH will be unveiling a range of concept vehicles from the all-new IeV series, catering to last mile and mid mile mobility applications and a new range of electric buses in the EiV series.

Strengthening the electric bus line-up at the Expo, will also be an open top variant of SWITCH EiV 22, India’s first electric double decker. Designed, developed and manufactured in India, utilizing SWITCH’s global electric bus experience, SWITCH EiV 22 is equipped with the latest technology, ultra-modern design, highest safety and best-in-class comfort features.

Since its inception in April 2021, SWITCH Mobility has grown significantly, having clocked over 55 million electric kilometers globally; delivering on key strategic milestones in support of its mission: to enrich lives through green mobility, delivering cleaner, smarter journeys that are accessible to all.