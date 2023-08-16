Electric Mahindra Thar Concept Revealed, Called Vision Thar.e

Mahindra Electric Automobiles Limited (MEAL), a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra, has unveiled the audacious “Vision Thar.e” - the electric Mahindra Thar concept - at its signature Futurescape event in Cape Town, South Africa. The Thar.e is more than an electric evolution of the legendary off-roader; it's a daring, distinct design transformation that continues to embody the spirit of Mahindra’s authentic SUV.

The Thar.e's one-of-a-kind modular construction and adaptable components position it as a standout in the electric SUV field. This robust design philosophy aligns with the SUV’s timeless appeal and confident presence, suited for any terrain.

Thar.e's design forges its own innovative and distinctive trail. Yet it remains an authentic off-road SUV, maintaining the tenacity and exploration spirit of the brand. Its exterior crafts a unique, formidable, and fresh vision. The crisp, geometric surfaces embody the robust ‘explore the impossible’ ethos, while innovative features like near-vertical windows maximize space and create a commanding presence.

The interior of the electric Mahindra Thar blends minimalism with functionality, focusing on the essentials of off-road driving. Elements like a central pivoting screen, robust grab handles, and an uncluttered layout emphasize Thar.e's practicality for both urban and off-road adventurers.