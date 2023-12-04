Duster has been Named the Best Small Car / SUV of the Year

The Dacia Duster continues to amaze with its iconic formula, with the acclaimed model now adding to its already packed trophy cabinet, after being named ‘Best Small Car / SUV’ at the Scottish Car of the Year (SCOTY) awards.

Already a firm favourite of the Association of Scottish Motoring Writers (ASMW), the Duster reaffirmed its popularity with the country’s leading automotive journalists and experts after impressing them with its recently enhanced specification and attractive pricing.

The Scottish Car of the Year Awards have been held for over 25 years. Cars that are eligible for the awards are evaluated on several factors, such as style, comfort, practicality, performance and value for money. To determine their winners, the judges drove dozens of cars over more than 120,000 miles combined in the last year.