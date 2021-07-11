Dodge Electric Muscle Car to Debut in 2024, Teaser Images Released

Popular American automobile manufacturer, Dodge, has released a few teaser images which show us a glimpse of a concept that’s most likely going to be the Dodge electric muscle car that’s slated to debut in 2024.

Being teaser images, they don’t reveal much, however, a few details are visible. The Dodge electric muscle car would feature a contemporary version of the Fratzog logo that was used on the company’s cars in the 1960s and 1970s. The EV would have a coupe-like profile. The front end would be reminiscent of the classic Dodge Charger and Challenger and have LED lights to provide both form and function.

Some of the other details that can be figured out include a flowing roofline and recessed taillights. Speculations say that the Dodge electric muscle car could come with a dual-motor and AWD system. Considering that the company’s most powerful muscle car currently available on sale is the Challenger SRT Super Stock with 807 horsepower, the upcoming Dodge electric muscle car would be even more powerful.

Commenting about the Dodge electric muscle car, Timothy Kuniskis, CEO, Dodge, said:

If a charger can make a Charger quicker, we’re in. Dodge customers buy an experience, not a technology. Dodge doesn’t view EV technology as a revolution, but instead as a natural evolution of the modern muscle car.

Over the years, Dodge has been extracting out the maximum from its IC engines and delivering high-performance and powerful muscle cars. However, the company admits that its engineer’s are reaching a practical limit of what they can squeeze out from IC engines. By implementing EV technology, the brand aims to expand the “power envelope” even further and provide customers with muscle cars with even more performance.