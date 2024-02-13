Discover the Ultimate MINI Experience at Pitstop: MINI Singapore's Exciting Pop-Up Store

In a city renowned for its vibrant culture and innovation, MINI Singapore unveils its latest venture: Pitstop, a dynamic pop-up store situated within the bustling confines of One Holland Village shopping mall. Embracing the spirit of exploration and adventure synonymous with the MINI brand, Pitstop promises visitors an immersive experience unlike any other.

Open from 11am to 9pm daily, Pitstop beckons enthusiasts and curious onlookers alike to delve into the world of MINI. Stepping inside, guests are greeted with a treasure trove of delights, ranging from the latest merchandise in the MINI Lifestyle Collection to an array of iconic MINI models waiting to be test-driven.

Among the stellar lineup of models available for test drives are the MINI Cooper S Clubman, MINI One 3-Door Frozen Brass Edition, MINI 5-Door, and MINI Countryman. Whether you're seeking the thrill of zipping through city streets or embarking on a leisurely countryside excursion, MINI ensures that each driving experience is tailored to satisfy your appetite for adventure.

But Pitstop isn't just about exhilarating test drives; it's also a haven for gift-shoppers and aficionados of the MINI lifestyle. Browse through the meticulously curated MINI Lifestyle Collection, featuring an eclectic array of apparel, bags, accessories, and even folding bicycles. Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift, Pitstop offers something for every discerning taste.

Need a moment to unwind? Pitstop has you covered with its inviting lounge area, where you can relax and recharge with complimentary refreshments. It's the perfect pitstop for those in need of a quick pick-me-up before diving back into the excitement.

Conveniently located at #01-08 One Holland Village, 7 Holland Village Way, Singapore 275748, MINI Pitstop by Eurokars Habitat invites you to embark on a journey of discovery and delight. Whether you're a die-hard MINI enthusiast or simply curious to experience the thrill of the iconic brand, Pitstop promises an unforgettable adventure for all who dare to explore.

