Defender OCTA Black: Stealth Meets Strength in Land Rover’s Extreme 4x4

Land Rover has taken its most capable performance SUV to the dark side with the launch of the Defender OCTA Black. Building on the rugged power of the 635PS Twin Turbo V8 Defender OCTA, this edition gets a bold new identity with an all-black aesthetic inside and out.

Finished in Narvik Black, the deepest hue in the Defender palette, OCTA Black features over 30 blacked-out elements—from gloss black quad exhausts and satin-finished underbody armor to darkened badging and forged wheels in 20- or 22-inch options. Even the brake calipers are gloss black with silver script.

Inside, the cabin pushes luxury to new heights with Ebony Semi-Aniline Leather and Kvadrat upholstery—making its debut in the Defender range. The Performance Seats get custom perforation, intricate stitching, and grey detailing to match the SUV’s stealthy exterior.

Beyond its looks, OCTA Black packs serious hardware: a 4.4L mild-hybrid V8, 6D Dynamics suspension, and an exclusive OCTA Mode for high-performance off-roading. Land Rover’s Body and Soul Seats (BASS) deliver a multisensory audio experience using vibro-acoustic tech from SUBPAC, powered by a 700W Meridian system.

New updates include a 13.1-inch touchscreen, refreshed lighting, and smoked rear lenses. Defender OCTA Black joins the growing performance line-up alongside new colours like Sargasso Blue and Borasco Grey, with a Matte White wrap arriving late 2025.

As a brand partner of Oasis Live ’25, the Defender will also accompany the iconic band on their global tour—proof that off-road muscle can have rockstar appeal.