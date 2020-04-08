The e Amby (electric Ambassador) launch date is out. Dilip Chhabria has revealed the launch plan and specifications of DC2’s upcoming electric car.

DC2, formerly DC Design, is calling the model being reported as the ‘electric Ambassador' by the media ‘e Amby’. The name of production version could be different, and we know that it’s definitely not going to be or include ‘Ambassador’ because that’s a trademark owned by Groupe PSA, the parent company of Citroen.

Speaking to Electric Vehicle Web recently, Dilip Chhabria revealed that he wanted to make an electric car “that is not as daunting as gasoline cars from a regulatory point of view.” This model had to suit its elite clientele, too, and hence the e Amby. A prototype was built to gauge the response, which has been great. “In the last few days, a lot of our images are floating around the social media and the car that has most of the attention is for the Ambassador,” Chhabria said.

DC2 e Amby Specifications

The DC2 e Amby measures approximately 125 mm more in width and 170 mm more in length than the Hindustan Motors Ambassador. Its technical development has been outsourced to a Swiss company. With a low annual sales target of just 5,000 units, the development costs had to be kept low, and electric cars do offer that advantage over ICE cars. Chhabria is more confident about the DC2 e Amby’s success compared to the DC Avanti’s because of it being a more accessible and practical car, and also a product that involves lower financial risks.

The current plan is to offer the DC2 e Amby with four electric motors, one mounted on each wheel. However, this could be changed to two electric motors, one mounted on each axle. It will probably come down to what the majority of the customers will be able to afford at the end. Chhabria says that this EV will have a 0-60 km/h sprint time of 4 seconds. Its chassis will be an aluminium space frame with the central part made of carbon composite.

DC2 e Amby Launch Date

4 prototypes of the e Amby have been built so far and all of them are in Switzerland for development. DC2 could launch it either by itself or sell it to another company as a project. Chhabria wants it launched by the end of 2021.

We have many options to build the car – either we put it in production ourselves, which most likely is the case as we want to use the infrastructure that we have, or it can be sold as a project. Before the current lockdown, I had received a very serious enquiry from a Chinese company who are world leaders in electric cars.

The undisclosed Chinese company interested in acquiring the DC2 e Amby project wanted to put it to production in India. However, looking at the response the car has received in the last 10 days, DC2 is more inclined towards releasing it in the market by itself.

Chhabria hinted that he could sell the DC2 e Amby even outside India. He said that this electric car could be one of those models that are allowed to be sold without certification.

Wherever there is a sizeable Indian diaspora, like England, Dubai or Singapore or USA, why wouldn’t an Indian want to flaunt his own car which has an identity.”

The so-called electric Ambassador was supposed to reach India at the end of this month, but because of the lockdown, the month of arrival could be June now. DC2 is yet to finalise the design, after which it’ll have to send the same to its vendors for tooling, which is yet to be cleared.

By the time we go for validation, it will be early next year. You will see them disguised on the roads.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more DC Design/DC2 updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Source: electricvehicleweb.in]