DC electric sports car (DC Avanti successor) in the works - Launch date, price & first details inside

The DC Avanti has been discontinued but a DC Avanti successor is already in the works, and it’s going to be an EV. The DC electric sports car will likely be India’s first electric sports car. It will also be the country’s most affordable sports car.

The DC Avanti may not have received the success Dilip Chhabria had intended, but it was a laudable effort. Instead of enhancing it and launching it with a BS6 internal combustion engine, Chhabria has decided to go for a new sports car with a pure electric heart.

DC electric sports car design

The DC Avanti successor will borrow design from the DC TCA that was unveiled at Auto Expo 2018. The ‘TCA’ in its name stands for “Titanium, Carbon and Aluminium”. This model had a 320 HP 3.8-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine linked to a 6-speed automatic transmission.

DC electric sports car specs

The DC electric sports car will use a powertrain that is being developed by an undisclosed company in Switzerland. We reckon it’s the same company that has been outsourced for the technical development of the DC2 e Amby (electric Ambassador). The India-made electric sports car will be able to hit from nought to 100 km/h in 5.5 seconds easily, and maybe in as low as just 4 seconds. The chassis and body are ready, while the development and fabrication of the interior, as well as lighting elements, is still going on.

DC electric sports car launch date

The DC Avanti replacement is said to be in the market in a year and a half from now, which means that 2022 should be the calendar year when first customers will be able to get their hands on one.

DC electric sports car price

DC will price its first electric sports car at around INR 40 lakh. At that price, performance enthusiasts will likely have two more options in 2022, both petrol-powered - the VW T-Roc R and the all-new Skoda Octavia RS.

