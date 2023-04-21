Daniel Ricciardo to Demo Red Bull F1 Car on the Historic Nurburgring Circuit

Formula 1 enthusiasts are in for a treat as Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo will be demoing a Red Bull F1 car on the Nurburgring Nordschleife on September 9. The event marks a rare occurrence as the last time an F1 car was driven on the historic track was in 2013 by Michael Schumacher during the N24 festivities.

The Nurburgring is steeped in Formula 1 history, having been a regular racing venue until 1976 when Nicki Lauda's crash changed the sport's landscape. The circuit has since remained a popular track for other motorsport events, with Porsche's 919 EVO holding the current lap record at 5:19.55.

Daniel Ricciardo's demo will give fans a chance to witness an F1 car's exhaust screaming down the iconic circuit, and potentially, even challenge lap records. Although unlikely for a demo day, the event is still a must-attend for motorsport enthusiasts who have been waiting eagerly for an F1 car to return to the Nurburgring Nordschleife.

Overall, this event is an exciting opportunity for fans to witness Ricciardo's skills and charisma on display, while also celebrating the rich history of the Nurburgring and its enduring impact on motorsport.

