Dacia Reaches 1 Million Sales of LPG Vehicles

Dacia has achieved a significant milestone by selling its 1,000,000th LPG-powered vehicle. Since 2010, the brand has offered dual-fuel petrol and LPG powertrains, recently branded as the ECO-G100 in 2020.

The ECO-G100 powertrain delivers up to 170 Nm of torque at 2,000 rpm and offers numerous advantages over its petrol counterpart, including 10% lower fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. It also provides 10 extra horsepower and 90% fewer fine particle emissions, making it an eco-friendly and efficient choice.

Built with Renault Group's expertise, Dacia's LPG vehicles come with a 3-year or 100,000 km warranty. The LPG tank is conveniently located in the space reserved for the spare wheel, ensuring no loss of boot space.

LPG is a cost-effective fuel, with prices up to 40% lower than petrol, offering substantial savings at the pump. In addition, Dacia's LPG models benefit from tax incentives in many regions, enhancing their appeal.

With a range of up to 1,500 km on a full tank of LPG and petrol, the ECO-G100 offers convenience, economy, and versatility, making it a standout option for eco-conscious drivers.