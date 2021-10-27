Customized Kia EV6 Handed Over to Tennis Legend Rafael Nadal

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal signalled his commitment to promoting eco-friendly mobility by increasing the use of Kia’s first dedicated EV, the new EV6 crossover, at a handover ceremony at the Rafa Nadal Academy in his Spanish hometown of Manacor, Mallorca.

At the event, Nadal was provided with a customized EV6 GT-Line as a demonstration of the two longstanding partners’ shared vision for creating a better world and inspiring a new generation of drivers to embrace electric mobility. The ceremony followed the European launch of the EV6 crossover and served to highlight Kia’s new brand purpose – “Movement that inspires.”

In line with the commitment, Nadal will actively use the EV6 crossover for his personal mobility in Mallorca as well as at major tennis tournaments such as the 2022 Australian Open. Furthermore, he has expressed his interest to convert all vehicles used at the Rafa Nadal Academy and Rafa Nadal Foundation to electric vehicles by 2022.

“My job naturally requires a lot of travel, and my lifestyle is not fully sustainable. But I’m determined to make the necessary changes where I can, starting with my personal use of the EV6 crossover in Mallorca and beyond,” said Nadal at the event. “I feel lucky to have the support of Kia and the new EV6 that will help drive my commitment. I would like to encourage others to join me in driving these kind of vehicles wherever possible.”

The ceremony was illuminated by a tennis court, dubbed the “EV6 Court,” whose lighting system was electrically powered by a customized EV6 GT-Line. The first dedicated electrified crossover vehicle by Kia boasts an advanced V2L (vehicle-to-load) function and serves as a portable, self-generating power supply.