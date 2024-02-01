Complimentary Tesla Supercharger Adapters for Ford EV Customers

In a significant move last year, Ford unveiled plans to grant its EV customers access to Tesla Superchargers spanning the U.S. and Canada, commencing in Spring 2024. As this eagerly anticipated moment draws near, Jim Farley, President and CEO of Ford, has announced that eligible Ford EV owners will soon have the opportunity to secure a complimentary Fast Charging Adapter.

This Fast Charging Adapter is tailored for Ford F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E owners, facilitating seamless access to Tesla's V3 and superior Superchargers. Starting in 2025, Ford will initiate the transition to the NACS charge port, eliminating the necessity for an adapter to directly connect with Tesla Superchargers.

