Citroën C3 Sport Edition Debuts with Fresh Style and Class-Leading Performance

Citroën India has launched the new C3 Sport Edition, a limited-run variant that blends sporty design with best-in-segment performance. Priced at ₹21,000 over the standard model, this edition brings exclusive cosmetic upgrades and enhanced driving feel without compromising the C3’s core strengths.

Key highlights include bold ‘SPORT’ decals, ambient lighting, and sporty pedals for a dynamic cabin vibe. The interior gets custom seat covers, seatbelt cushions, and carpet mats—all part of the special Sport trim. A striking Garnet Red paint shade also debuts with this edition.

Powering the C3 Sport is the segment’s most powerful 1.2L Turbo Petrol engine, delivering 110 PS and 205 Nm of torque. It boasts a 0-100 km/h time of just 10 seconds, the quickest in its class. The hatchback is also the only one in its segment to offer a true 6-speed torque converter automatic, ensuring smooth gear shifts unlike the AMTs found in rivals.

An optional Tech Kit, which includes a wireless charger and dashcam, can be added for ₹15,000.

With limited units on offer, the C3 Sport Edition is now available across Citroën dealerships in India—targeted at buyers who want standout styling and unmatched turbocharged performance in the entry hatchback space.