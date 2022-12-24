Citroen Enters Central India, Opens Showroom in Nagpur

Citroen India has forayed into the central Indian region with the launch of its showroom in Nagpur and continuing the brand’s endeavours to empower customers with robust accessibility to its rapidly-growing range of vehicles.

The conveniently-located new dealership will make Citroen’s offerings easily accessible for the city’s residents who are planning to buy a new car.

The entire Citroen India range, which currently includes the new C5 Aircross SUV and the new C3, will be available for retail at the phygital showroom in Nagpur. In addition to customer-focused, digital-driven sales services, the dealership will also house L’Atelier Citroen to ensure customers have seamless access to a robust range of after-sales services as well.

L’Atelier Citroen, the brand’s after-sales workshop, offers innovative care and maintenance services for Citroen cars in India at customers’ doorsteps. Among other things, Citroen car owners in Nagpur will have access to services such as Virtual Remote Diagnostics, Genuine Spare Parts availability within 24 hours, 180 minutes-RSA Guarantee, etc. L’Atelier Citroen also offers ‘anytime, anywhere’ access and pickup and drop services to further ease the ownership experience.