Citroen Elo Concept Debuts as a Modular Six-Seater Electric Compact

Citroën has revealed the Elo concept, a compact 4.10-metre electric vehicle designed as a multi-purpose living space that adapts to rest, work and play. The concept will make its global debut at the Brussels Motor Show on 9 January, showcasing a highly flexible interior aimed at modern urban lifestyles.

The Elo features a 100% electric platform with a standard four-seat layout and a centrally positioned driver’s seat that looks out through a wide 180-degree windscreen. Two additional seats can be deployed, allowing the vehicle to carry up to six occupants. The driver’s seat can also rotate 360 degrees, converting the cabin into a social or workspace environment.

For overnight stays, the interior transforms into a sleeping setup for two, using inflatable mattresses made from Decathlon’s Dropstitch material. Citroën designed the Elo as a configurable space that can switch from mobility mode to lounge, office, or entertainment zone within minutes.

The concept was developed in collaboration with Goodyear and Decathlon. Goodyear created Eagle Xplore tyres equipped with SightLine technology for real-time pressure and wear monitoring, while Decathlon contributed materials and design expertise inspired by outdoor and sports activities.