Citroen C5 Aircross Price in India to be Hiked from Jan 2022

Citroen India has announced an upcoming price increase for the C5 Aircross SUV with effect from 1st January 2022.

The effective price increase will be up to 3% on the existing ex-showroom prices of the Feel & Shine variants. The continued rise in the cost of commodities and ocean freight costs has necessitated this price increase of the vehicle.

In December, the C5 Aircross SUV is being exclusively offered with attractive benefits for customers. This includes insurance at just Re 1, a complimentary smart care package and attractive EMI options starting from INR 33,333/month.

These new benefits offered in December will complement the existing Citroen 360-degree Comfort benefits like the 30-min Guaranteed Trade-in and Citroen Service Promise, which includes a 180-minute Roadside Assistance guarantee, Complimentary pickup & drop for periodic maintenance, Complimentary Service On Wheels and Virtual Remote Diagnosis.

Under the hood, the Citroen C5 Aircross is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine as standard on both variants. The 1997cc, the four-cylinder oil burner has been tuned to produce 177 bhp at 3750 rpm, and it develops a peak torque of 400 Nm at 2000 rpm. This engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard and Citroen claims the C5 Aircross offers fuel efficiency of 18.6 kmpl.