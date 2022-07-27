Citroen C3 Deliveries Begin, First Happy Customers Start Getting Their Cars

Citroen India has started delivering the recently launched C3. The first happy customers are now getting their cars.

Featuring over 90% localisation, this made-in-India model is the first product from the C-Cubed family of vehicles and is built at the company’s manufacturing facility in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu.

The new Citroen C3 is now available for retail at La Maison Citroen phygital showrooms in 19 cities, namely, New Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Nagpur, Vizag, Calicut, and Coimbatore.

While customers have started getting the delivery of their Citroen C3s, people who are interested in the car can test ride the vehicle and experience the new model at the brand's showrooms.