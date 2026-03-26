Citroen Basalt SUV-Coupe Set for South Africa Launch

Citroen is gearing up to introduce the all-new Basalt in South Africa, with the compact SUV-coupe slated to go on sale by the end of Q1 2026.

Marking a fresh design direction for the brand in the region, the Basalt blends SUV practicality with a sleek coupe-style roofline. Positioned in the B-segment, it aims to offer a more expressive alternative to traditional hatchbacks and compact SUVs.

The Basalt is part of Citroen’s global C-CUBED programme, which focuses on simplicity, comfort, and accessibility. It slots between a hatchback and an SUV in the lineup, targeting young buyers and families looking for something stylish yet practical.

Designed with real-world usability in mind, the Basalt features increased ground clearance to handle varied road conditions, along with a spacious cabin that prioritises rear-seat comfort. It also incorporates Citroen’s Advanced Comfort programme, promising a relaxed ride quality, along with modern infotainment and connectivity features.

The new model will sit alongside the updated C3 and C3 Aircross, helping Citroen strengthen its foothold in high-volume passenger vehicle segments in South Africa.

While full specifications and pricing are yet to be revealed, the Basalt’s unique positioning and design could make it a standout option in the compact car space.