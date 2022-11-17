Chevrolet & Nissan Join Latin NCAP’s New 5 Stars Club

New Car Assessment Programme for Latin America and the Caribbean, Latin NCAP, fourth publication for 2022 shows encouraging 5 star results for the Nissan Qashqai and the Chevrolet Tracker, demonstrating serious commitment towards safer vehicles in the region by these manufacturers.

The Chevrolet Tracker, produced in Brazil and Argentina, with 6 airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) as standard achieved 5 stars with a warning note regarding a fire incident. The popular SUV achieved 91.07% in Adult Occupant, 91.84% in Child Occupant, 54.14% in Pedestrian Protection and Vulnerable Road Users and 83.18% in Safety Assist. The car was tested in frontal impact, side impact, side pole impact, whiplash, pedestrian protection, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) city and interurban, Speed Assist, Blind Spot Detection and ESC.

The Nissan Qashqai, produced in the United Kingdom, with 6 airbags and ESC as standard, achieved 5 stars. Nissan’s SUV achieved 93.65% in Adult Occupant, 92.02% in Child Occupant, 53.65% in Pedestrian Protection and Vulnerable Road Users and 85.93% in Safety Assist. The car was tested in frontal impact, side impact, side pole impact, whiplash, pedestrian protection, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) city and interurban, Speed Assist and ESC.

Latin NCAP tests the most basic passive safety specification of the models and recommends consumers to buy the versions of these two models equipped with tested good performing ADAS technologies.